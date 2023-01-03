Reno man arrested for open murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road.

33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment.

RPD officers responded to a call of a man who had been shot around 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Wedekind Road.

There, they found a man inside a residence who had been shot. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121.

