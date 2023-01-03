Reno house fire

Reno Fire crews responded to a North Valleys home fire Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.
Reno Fire crews responded to a North Valleys home fire Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews stopped a house fire in the North Valleys on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cassilis Drive and Leather Lane.

Firefighters found heavy flames at the back of the house and were able to knock down the fire at 9:22 p.m.

One woman was about to get out of the home before emergency crews could respond.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is reporting some pets perished in the fire.

One person is displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

This is the fourth structure fire in four days that Truckee Meadows Fire District has responded to in four days.

