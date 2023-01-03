Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I got a whole lot left in the tank.”

Open up the NIAA football record book.

Hit the CTRL+F buttons.

Type in ‘Peyton Dixon.’

18 search results for the former Bishop Manogue running back pop up -many of those ranking in the top five of whatever category is being shown.

But no result stands out more than his 3,143 rushing yards in 2018. That mark remains the single-season, all-class Nevada state record.

Now he’s a member of the Nevada Wolf Pack.

“I see Coach Wilson is really changing things and is bringing a new edge and a new energy to the program that I haven’t seen in a while,” Dixon said. “That’s something I wanted to be a part of. As soon as I saw that I got in contact with him and we had some good conversation.”

Dixon’s last four years of college have been crazy. Stops include Fresno State, UC Davis, and New Mexico. Injuries and athletic politics played a part in those transfers.

“I’ve met a lot of great people, and learned a lot of lessons,” Dixon said of his journey. “With that being said I turned to my dad the other day and said ‘if Coach Wilson was here in high school and it was time to make my decision, it might have looked a little bit different.’ There’s always that ‘what if’ and looking back on the past but I’m happy to be in my spot right now. I’m glad I can right my wrongs and be back home with the Pack.”

This past fall Dixon was just a student at Nevada while also serving as Damonte Ranch High School’s running backs coach.

“Being on the chalkboard definitely developed the mental part of my game - being able to look at the schemes, rather than just focusing more on the playing and handling my assignment,” he described.

Coaching helped scratch that football itch, but Dixon said he can always teach. Playing doesn’t last.

From thinking he might never get another shot again, to having his final chance to help a program.

“I know what I can prove and what I bring to the table,” said Dixon. “It’s just opening the eyes of the people who are most important which are my coaches, my teammates, and the staff. I just want to go in there and set the tone, be the hardest worker, and set an example overall.”

