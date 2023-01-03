Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach shares power behind choosing word of the year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the start of 2023 and instead of focusing on goals and resolutions, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, encourages everyone to choose a word of the year to help them be intentional and stay focused on the bigger picture of your life.

Hurst is the owner of from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Reno. Her word of the year is ‘growth.’ KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko also shared why her word for 2023 is ‘content or contentment.’

Watch Tuesday’s interview for inspiration in choosing your own word of the year.

