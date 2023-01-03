KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shows how to up your charcuterie board game

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Anyone can throw some meat slices and cheese pieces on a plate and call it a day. However, that’s not the Chef Jonathan Chapin way.

Chef Chapin from Reno Recipes and his assistant, Bryan Nolte, stopped by Morning Break to show how you can spice up your charcuterie board the next time you get together with friends and family. Presentation is key!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

