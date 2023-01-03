Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)(Greg M. Cooper | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. “Your generosity and compassion has meant the world to us.”

The family also paid tribute to the first responders, medical staff at UC Medical Center, the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals for their support.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with teary-eyed players and coaches on both teams having difficulty hiding their shock and emotions.

Football fans gathered outside the hospital to pray for Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati. (Source: WKBW/CNN)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured in New Year’s Day incident
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in

Latest News

A procession for a slain officer is seen Monday night in Breckenridge, Pa.
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt
The cub will not be on public display at the zoo until staff determine it is healthy and FWS...
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use