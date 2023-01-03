Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”

They say the region is expected to experience another round of heavy snow, which may create dangerous conditions. Gusting winds could also damage trees and cause power outages.

The county advises the following:

If able, allow indoor sinks to trickle. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage

Know where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it

If your house is flooding, turn off the water valve and immediately call 911

Clear gas meters of snow

If your power goes out, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows

Have sandbags on hand in case of flooding. Clearing snow creates pathways for moving water. Assess how a flood would impact your home and have a plan in place to respond

BE PREPARED

Purchase in advance all the necessary groceries, supplies, and tools to clear sidewalks and driveways, uncover your car, and keep all passageways clear

Be sure you have a way to clear snow, including a snow shovel, snow blower with gas, and salt or sand to pre-treat the driveway and sidewalks. A push broom can be helpful for removing snow from vehicles and gas meters

