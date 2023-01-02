Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

Sparks Police Dept.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.

When they arrived, they found both women on scene, but one was unresponsive. Sparks PD performed CPR and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second woman involved declined to speak to detectives about what happened and was released pending further investigation.

Sparks PD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

