Warming center opens at Reno-Sparks Convention center for people without power

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.

According to a release sent out by county officials, the warming center will open Sunday night at 6 p.m. Coffee, tea, water, and snacks will be available, along with opportunities to charge cell phones and other devices. Washoe County Regional Animal Services is providing water and a few crates for any pets that may need to warm up as well. The Convention Center will be available for use as a warming center through January 3 at 6 p.m.

The Row and Peppermill Reno are offering discounted rates with no resort fee to those without power. Use booking code “SNOW23″ to receive the special rate at The Row and “HSNO” at the Peppermill. Be prepared to show a local ID.

Residents who have heat are asked to shelter in place. Check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially if they are elderly or if you think their power might be out. Those without power should consider staying with friends or family if that option exists.

While crews continue working around the clock, removing snow and debris from the roadways, emergency managers recommend staying off the road, if possible. If travel is unavoidable, dial 511 or visit nvroads.com to check Nevada state road conditions before driving. To see plowing priorities for City of Reno maintenance crews, you can view the current list of streets by route or view the route maps at Reno.gov/Snow.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.