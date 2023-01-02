Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm.

Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.

The Virginia City warming center remains open, located in the small building on the south side of the Fire Station on C Street.

For those in lower elevations, such as Lockwood, Painted Rock and portions of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, flooding remains a possibility starting this Thursday to Friday.

Sandbags are available at the Lockwood Fire Station 74, located at 431 Canyon Way. Travel impacts in the area are expected.

