NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest.
In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.
Elsewhere in the Silver State, southern Nevada/Mt. Charleston will be represented by a snowplow named Cirque du Snowleil. SnowBeGone Kenobi was an honorable mention.
The winning names will be placed on the plows with a specially made decal. More than 900 names were considered, according to NDOT.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.