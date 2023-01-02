NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest

An NDOT snowplow
An NDOT snowplow(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest.

In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.

Elsewhere in the Silver State, southern Nevada/Mt. Charleston will be represented by a snowplow named Cirque du Snowleil. SnowBeGone Kenobi was an honorable mention.

The winning names will be placed on the plows with a specially made decal. More than 900 names were considered, according to NDOT.

