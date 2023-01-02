Jeremy Renner seriously injured in New Year’s Day incident

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:16 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that actor Jeremy Renner was hospitalized following an incident in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway on Sunday morning. According to WCSO, deputies were responding to a call for a traumatic injury around 9:00 a.m.

Renner was identified as the injured person and deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to transport him via care flight to a local area hospital.

Sheriff’s office officials say Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.

