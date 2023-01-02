Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities.

Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”

DCSD says their goal is to open the next day, Jan. 4.

They also hope the delay will provide additional time to restore power across the county, and to clear the streets of snow.

