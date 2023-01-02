Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow

Douglas County School District
Douglas County School District(Douglas County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities.

Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”

DCSD says their goal is to open the next day, Jan. 4.

They also hope the delay will provide additional time to restore power across the county, and to clear the streets of snow.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured in New Year’s Day incident
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm
Douglas County has opened another warming station
Douglas County activates additional warming center
Sparks Police Dept.
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured in New Year’s Day incident