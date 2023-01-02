Douglas County activates additional warming center

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated an additional warming center amid heavy snowfall.

The center is located at 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. It will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities.

The county says a storm is expected to hit the area later this week, bringing freezing temperatures.

Residents can call the warming center directly at 775-783-6497. A Douglas County identification will be required for those planning on staying in the warming area.

They ask you to bring clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers and other essential items. Animal Control is currently unable to take additional animals for sheltering due to power outage and water issues.

Those with heat are asked to shelter in place. Douglas County also says they have received reports of frozen pipes. The Red Cross offers these tips to prevent pipes from freezing:

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe - even at a trickle - helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Seal leaks that allow cold air inside near where pipes are located. Look for air leaks around electrical wiring, dryer vents, and pipes, and use caulk or insulation to keep the cold out. With severe cold, even a tiny opening can let in enough cold air to cause a pipe to freeze.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.

Keep any garage doors closed if there are water pipes or supply lines in the garage. If attached to home, consider opening the door to the garage to allow home heat to enter the garage. DO NOT use kerosene or other fuel fed heating devices in the garage to heat it.

If Your Pipes Do Freeze:

If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave the faucets turned on and call a plumber.

If your house is flooding, turn off the water valve and immediately call 911.

You may be able to thaw a frozen pipe with the warm air from a hair dryer. Start by warming the pipe as close to the faucet as possible, working toward the coldest section of pipe. DO NOT use a blow torch or any other open flame to try and thaw out potentially frozen pipes.

Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it. Likely places for the water turn-off valve include internal pipes running against exterior walls or where water service enters a home through the foundation.

