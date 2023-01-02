Carson City opens new warming shelter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall.

The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

The building has electricity and restrooms available.

