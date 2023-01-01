Douglas County opens warming shelter, working to clear roads

Douglas County logo
Douglas County logo(Douglas County)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM PST
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency warming shelter for people in Douglas County is now open. Residents who need a warm place to go can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice. 

County officials report that several residents remain without power as freezing temperatures are expected. Anyone who plans to stay in the shelter will need to show a Douglas County identification. Additionally, plan to bring clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, and any other items that you’ll need during your stay. Pets will be redirected to the animal shelter upon arrival and Animal Control will arrange for pick up.

To contact the community center, call (775) 782-5500. For more information on how Douglas County is responding to current impacts related to the storm visit the county’s website here.

Douglas County would like to remind residents that the roads may still not be safe for travel and is advising drivers to remain cautious and take it slow.

County officials say that arrangements have been made with private contractors to supply equipment and manpower to assist Public Works crews with plowing. Requests for regional assistance have also been made, however, the snow impacts are also widespread throughout the state.

Like many public and private employers, NDOT is experiencing staffing shortages for highway maintenance workers. While NDOT is working to provide the same level of snow removal as in previous years, motorists should also anticipate slower travel times and the potential of reduced highway snow removal. The department is also hiring for temporary winter highway maintenance workers to help keep winter highways clear.

