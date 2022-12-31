VIDEO: Baby pygmy hippopotamus makes public debut at zoo exhibit

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By David Hylton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A baby hippopotamus born earlier this month at a zoo in Virginia has been moved to a public exhibit.

According to the Metro Richmond Zoo, the pygmy hippopotamus came just in time for Christmas and guests can view the calf bonding with its mother.

A spokesperson for the zoo said the exhibit features viewing windows in the indoor pool area, allowing the public to see mom and baby every day.

Officials with the zoo said the yet-to-be-named baby is expected to stay in the specific area with its mother, Iris, until getting large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.

The zoo said the baby also went swimming for the first time this week.

“Iris showed her baby around the new area and then demonstrated how to enter the pool,” the zoo shared in a news release. “The calf’s natural instincts kicked in and she started swimming immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder
Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
Ramon Ramero-Martinez is facing home invasion and burglary charges following allegedly breaking...
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

Latest News

Taiwan celebrates the arrival of 2023 by shooting fireworks off its tallest high-rise Taipei 101.
Taiwan celebrates 2023
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium,...
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XIV’s legacy
Public defender Jason LaBar discusses the case against his client.
Lawyer of Idaho slayings suspect discusses extradition
Damage is seen in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes on Saturday.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday