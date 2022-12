SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a fire in a double-wide mobile home in north Sun Valley on Friday night.

It was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Mazzeo Trail. The fire department reported a quick knockdown.

All three occupants made it out and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

