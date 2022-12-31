Sobriety Social Powwow for all on New Year’s Eve in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony holds its New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the RSIC Reno Gym at 34 Reservation Road.

It is an alcohol-free family-oriented gathering free to both native and non-native populations.

This social powwow began more than a decade ago but COVID-19 and other health concerns led to its cancelation the last two years. It will include praying, singing, dancing, sale of handmade crafts and traditional foods.

“This alcohol and drug-free event is to provide a sober atmosphere for all Native Americans and to address the stereotype America has portrayed Native Americans as drunk Indians,” the RSIC said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.