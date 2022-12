RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Stormy weather will continue through Saturday, with rain changing over to snow down to valley floors by evening. Watch for high water with the heavy rainfall and be prepared for winter driving conditions by evening. New Year’s Day will be chilly, but dry. Snow showers are in the forecast next week with several colder, fast-moving storms. -Jeff

