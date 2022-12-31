Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday.

Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.

Each faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, mayhem, conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful restraint of a dog. Krigbaum was also picked up on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

On Dec. 19 at about 9:30 p.m. police went to Brick Park near First and West streets and and found a male with what they described as severe injuries. Police did not say how the injuries were inflicted.

A Secret Witness tip identified the suspects on Dec. 21 and police found Stokes on Thursday and arrested him. Police found Krigbaum and arrested him Friday with the help of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

