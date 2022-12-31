NV Energy reports more than 4,100 customers without power in Douglas County
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports more than 4,100 customers without power in Douglas County.
Most are expected to have their power restored by 2:45 p.m.
The outages occurred from about 12:45 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. The cause of the outages is under investigation.
There are almost a thousand customers without power in Washoe County. The biggest block is expected to have power restored by 2:45 p.m. Another group should have power restored by 5:15 p.m.
The Douglas County Community and Senior Center is without power and is closed, but will operate as a shelter using a backup generator if needed. The Kahle Community Center in Stateline is closed.
Debris flow closed U.S. 395 in the Topaz Lake area Saturday morning but traffic was alternating on one lane by about noon.
The Nevada Department of Transportation advises people to not drive during this storm.
Douglas County is providing sandbags. People should bring their own shovels. Here are sandbag locations.
Sheridan Fire Station
980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville
Genoa Fire Station
2298 Main St., Genoa
Johnson Lane Fire Station
1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden
Fish Springs Fire Station
2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville
Ruhenstroth Fire Station
2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville
Support Services Center (East Fork Fire)
940 Mitch Dr. (Across from Station 7), Gardnerville
Highland Way at the Large Water Tank
Holbrook Highlands Area, Gardnerville
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.