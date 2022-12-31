MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports more than 4,100 customers without power in Douglas County.

Most are expected to have their power restored by 2:45 p.m.

The outages occurred from about 12:45 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. The cause of the outages is under investigation.

There are almost a thousand customers without power in Washoe County. The biggest block is expected to have power restored by 2:45 p.m. Another group should have power restored by 5:15 p.m.

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center is without power and is closed, but will operate as a shelter using a backup generator if needed. The Kahle Community Center in Stateline is closed.

Debris flow closed U.S. 395 in the Topaz Lake area Saturday morning but traffic was alternating on one lane by about noon.

The Nevada Department of Transportation advises people to not drive during this storm.

Douglas County is providing sandbags. People should bring their own shovels. Here are sandbag locations.

Sheridan Fire Station

980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville

Genoa Fire Station

2298 Main St., Genoa

Johnson Lane Fire Station

1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden

Fish Springs Fire Station

2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville

Ruhenstroth Fire Station

2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville

Support Services Center (East Fork Fire)

940 Mitch Dr. (Across from Station 7), Gardnerville

Highland Way at the Large Water Tank

Holbrook Highlands Area, Gardnerville

