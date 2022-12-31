Lucas’ 28 lead Wolf Pack over Air Force 75-69

Wolf Pack logo.
Wolf Pack logo.(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 28 points helped Nevada defeat Air Force 75-69 on Saturday.

Lucas was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Wolf Pack (12-3, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Will Baker added 16 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 10 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons (9-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Rytis Petraitis added 16 points for Air Force. Beau Becker also had eight points and two blocks.

Nevada went into halftime ahead of Air Force 36-25. Lucas put up 14 points in the half. Lucas led Nevada with 14 points in the second half as his team was outscored by five points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

NEXT UP

Nevada takes on Colorado State at home on Wednesday, and Air Force hosts Utah State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

