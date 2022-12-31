Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard.

The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said.

It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of Red Leaf Court.

Everyone in the home safely evacuated and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder
Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
Ramon Ramero-Martinez is facing home invasion and burglary charges following allegedly breaking...
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

Latest News

The scene of a fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley.
Sun Valley trailer fire knocked down
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Kim Frankel Worers comp
Injured Officer Seeks Workers Comp Changes