Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard.

The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said.

It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of Red Leaf Court.

Everyone in the home safely evacuated and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.