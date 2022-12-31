Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle drugs to him during visitor hours, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

Prison records show Pineda is serving a sentence of 10 years to 25 years for second degree murder in Washoe County.

Investigators listened to a phone conversation between James Pineda and his wife, Yolanda Pineda, 25, that she intended to smuggle drugs to him during prison visiting hours.

The Special Enforcement Team of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office canine unit were waiting Saturday morning when Yolanda Pineda arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Yolanda Pineda arrived and authorities allowed her to go into the prisoner area where she was detained. A police dog sniffed the vehicle that she arrived in and thedog alerted to the presence of drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

In the visiting room, Yolanda Pineda gave investigations two bags of suspected methamphetamine and one bag of suspected heroin she had in her mouth, the sheriff’s office said, and she admitted she had more drugs concealed on her body. Investigators took “her to the Carson City Jail, where a female deputy sheriff searched her, discovering three more baggies of suspected methamphetamine,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found about two-thirds of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and about an eighth of an ounce of heroin.

James Pineda admitted to investigators he arranged Saturday’s attempted smuggling and that he had smuggled in drugs the week prior, the sheriff’s office said.

Yolanda Pineda was arrested on suspicion of attempting to provide drugs to a prisoner, illegal possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of heroin and other drug charges.

