WCSO offering emergency response team training to community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be offering free emergency response training next month.

Starting Jan. 19, the CERT Academy will provide residents with training in disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.

Six training sessions over two consecutive weekends will be conducted by Citizen Corps staff, volunteers, and subject matter experts.

The academy will take place at the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5190 Spectrum Blvd. on the following dates and times:

Thursday, January 19, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.,

Friday, January 20, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.,

Saturday, January 21, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.,

Thursday, January 26, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.,

Friday, January 27, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and

Saturday, January 28, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

No special skills are required, and teens 16-17 years old may participate with parental permission.

To sign up for training, call CERT Program Manager Joe Olaciregui at (775) 325-6927 or email: WCSOCERT@washoecounty.us

