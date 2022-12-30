Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

Road crews will be on standby over the weekend
SEVERE STORM GRAPHIC
SEVERE STORM GRAPHIC(MGN Online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area.

While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.

County Homeless Services are also anticipating an increase of participants at the Nevada Cares Campus. Residents can check the availability of beds at the shelter here, and a day use area is open.

Residents of Lemmon Valley and Swan Lake have expressed concern over experiencing the same kind of flooding that plagued their area in 2017. The county, however, says the lake is in a different state than it was in 2017, with the water level currently at 20% of what it was during the flooding five years ago.

Since those floods, the county has spent more than $10 million on preventing flooding in the Lemmon Valley area.

13 sandbag locations have been placed around the county that will be resupplied by the end of the work week and throughout the storm as needed.

Those locations are as follows:

  • Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way
  • Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street
  • Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road
  • Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive
  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane
  • Highland Ranch Parkway 1 miles west of Pyramid Hwy
  • Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane
  • Toll Road and Geiger Grade
  • Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane
  • Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395
  • East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.
  • East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane
  • West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy 395

Road crews will be on standby over the weekend. The county is asking residents to pick up garbage and keep roadside ditches and pipes clear of large debris.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder
Ramon Ramero-Martinez is facing home invasion and burglary charges following allegedly breaking...
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

Latest News

Police responded to the area of Greg and Rock Blvd. for reports of an armed robbery Friday...
Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Sparks
What's happening in our area this New Year's Eve holiday.
Events happening in Reno this NYE
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Second quarter hot streak, elite defense gives Nevada 64-47 win over San Jose State
Second quarter hot streak, elite defense gives Nevada 64-47 win over San Jose State