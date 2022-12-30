Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area.

While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.

County Homeless Services are also anticipating an increase of participants at the Nevada Cares Campus. Residents can check the availability of beds at the shelter here, and a day use area is open.

Residents of Lemmon Valley and Swan Lake have expressed concern over experiencing the same kind of flooding that plagued their area in 2017. The county, however, says the lake is in a different state than it was in 2017, with the water level currently at 20% of what it was during the flooding five years ago.

Since those floods, the county has spent more than $10 million on preventing flooding in the Lemmon Valley area.

13 sandbag locations have been placed around the county that will be resupplied by the end of the work week and throughout the storm as needed.

Those locations are as follows:

Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way

Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street

Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road

Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane

Highland Ranch Parkway 1 miles west of Pyramid Hwy

Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane

Toll Road and Geiger Grade

Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane

Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395

East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.

East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane

West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy 395

Road crews will be on standby over the weekend. The county is asking residents to pick up garbage and keep roadside ditches and pipes clear of large debris.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.