Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested for armed robbery Friday morning.

Sparks Police Department says officers responded to the area of Greg and Rock Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery.

Police, who were already in the area on another call, responded to the area before a foot chase ensued.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a nearby construction site.

SWAT was called to the area and the suspect was arrested some time after that. KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.