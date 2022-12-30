Secretary of State says Nevada saw a boost in registered voters in December

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is reporting an increase in active registered voters in the month of December.

In the year’s final month, the state saw an increase of 9,098 active registered voters compared to November 2022.

More Nevadans registered as nonpartisan than with any other party affiliation with more than 7,500 people registering as independents. More than 600 people registered with the Democratic Party, while around 400 registered with the Republican Party.

1.9 million people in the state of Nevada are now registered to vote.

Of that number, 32% registered with the Democratic Party and 29% registered with the Republican Party, with the remaining voting population being registered as nonpartisan or to minor parties.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.