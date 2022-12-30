Secretary of State says Nevada saw a boost in registered voters in December

1.9 million people in the state of Nevada are now registered to vote
The number of people in the state of Nevada who are registered to vote increased in the month...
The number of people in the state of Nevada who are registered to vote increased in the month of December(Live 5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is reporting an increase in active registered voters in the month of December.

In the year’s final month, the state saw an increase of 9,098 active registered voters compared to November 2022.

More Nevadans registered as nonpartisan than with any other party affiliation with more than 7,500 people registering as independents. More than 600 people registered with the Democratic Party, while around 400 registered with the Republican Party.

1.9 million people in the state of Nevada are now registered to vote.

Of that number, 32% registered with the Democratic Party and 29% registered with the Republican Party, with the remaining voting population being registered as nonpartisan or to minor parties.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder
Ramon Ramero-Martinez is facing home invasion and burglary charges following allegedly breaking...
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

Latest News

FILE - The Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City, Nev. is shown May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Scott...
Nevada Supreme Court rules government officials can be sued for rights violations
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat
In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet at the Capitol in...
New laws on sideshows, catalytic converters, coming to California in 2023