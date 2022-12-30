Second quarter hot streak, elite defense gives Nevada 64-47 win over San Jose State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Outscoring San Jose State 20-8 in the second quarter, Nevada women’s basketball never relinquished its second half lead and defeated the Spartans 64-47 in the Pack’s Mountain West opener on Thursday at Lawlor Events Center.

The 47 points scored by San Jose State were the lowest point total by a Nevada opponent in a conference opener since the Pack joined a conference in the NCAA Era.

It is also the second consecutive season Nevada has begun Mountain West play with a 1-0 record.

Junior Alyssa Jimenez led all scorers by matching a season-high 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Graduate student Megan Ormiston picked up her third double-digit performance in Nevada’s last four games with 12 points on Thursday.

After trailing 15-9 in the first quarter, Nevada’s 58.3 percent second quarter shooting quickly evaporated the San Jose State lead.

When San Jose State extended the lead to nine points with six minutes to play in the first half, the Pack scorched the nets with a 13-0 scoring run that put the Pack ahead by four.

The Spartans cut Nevada’s lead 27-26 with 1:20 left in the half, but a free throw by sophomore Kaylee Borden and a layup by junior Tiffany Siu kept the Pack in front going into halftime.

A 3-pointer and a layup from Ormiston allowed the Pack’s red-hot shooting to continue in the third quarter, with a pair of free throws by junior Gabby Rones pushing Nevada’s lead to double digits.

Nevada continued to keep its double digit lead at bay, capping off the quarter with a buzzer beater 3-pointer by Siu.

San Jose State continued to claw its way for a late comeback, but Nevada used a late 3-pointer by sophomore Audrey Roden with 1:20 to go with hitting nine of its last 13 free throws to clinch its first conference win of the season. Nevada played its final game of the 2022 calendar year and returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 5 at San Diego State.

Postgame Notes

Nevada started the game shooting 25 percent from the floor. They nearly doubled that for the remaining three quarters, shooting 47 percent for the remainder of the game.

Junior Alyssa Jimenez (14 points) has scored at least 10 points in three of Nevada’s last five games. She has pulled down at least eight rebounds in three of her last four games.

Graduate student Megan Ormiston (12 points) scored in double-figures in three of Nevada’s last four games. She is averaging 14.7 points per game in Nevada’s last four games.

Junior Gabby Rones picked up her first start of the season on Thursday. She last started for Nevada on Jan. 2, 2021 against New Mexico.

