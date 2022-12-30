Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

