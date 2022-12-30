Reno PD, WCSO and UNR police prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For years the crowds have gathered in downtown Reno to ring in the New Year. It all comes with fireworks

But for anyone who has watched this phenomenon, these people aren’t standing out here for hours to get a good look at the fireworks.

“People come running out ten minutes before the fireworks, walkthrough for ten minutes and go back inside,” says Lt. Ryan Connelly with Reno Police Department.

That routine may get cut even shorter depending on the weather outside.

Lieutenant Connelly says the weather will also determine if that crowd shrinks below the 8,000 to 10,000 people anticipated.

“If the pass is closed due to the weather you will see smaller crowds for these types of events,” says Lt. Connelly.

The Lieutenant in charge of special events with RPD says law enforcement has seen crowds return to pre-COVID numbers.

Typically, he says the New Year’s Eve crowds are pretty cooperative. Families often bring their children, and most people know the rules. That includes no open containers downtown, no illegal parking, and no driving under the influence.

Virginia Street will be closed from Second Street to Fifth Street beginning at 10:00pm. But those closures will start one at a time commencing at 8 p.m.

Reno P.D. along with UNR Police and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be working together on New Year’s Eve in downtown Reno.

City of Reno will be charged with cleaning up after the event; which typically takes less than an hour.

