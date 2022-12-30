Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect is In custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon.
It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide other details about the case.
