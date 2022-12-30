NWS issues flood watch for upcoming NYE storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With high snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall, significant rises in water levels could be expected. The National Weather service in Reno has issued a flood watch for Western Nevada.

Service Hydrologist with the NWS Reno, Tim Bardsley explained to KOLO 8 News Now’s, Crystal Garcia, the reason for the flood watch warning, attributing recent warmer weather melting off some of the snowpack our area has built up over the winter, moistening up soil down on the valley floor.

“We’ve wettened up quite a bit and we have this strong storm with high rain/snow lines, so it is going to cause flood concerns; it’s certainly in those poor drainage areas, like we had problems Tuesday, we’ll have more of those and probably larger impacts in those kinds of areas,” said Bardsley.

It’s important to be aware of your flood risk, if you live in an area where water drainage isn’t great you should set up sandbags to protect your property, clean out your gutters, and if you can stay home to avoid the risk of running into a flooded road, do so, if you have to hit the road during the weekend storm, do not drive through it, go around.

Water will be flowing fast in bodies of water, rivers, creeks, streams; with the potential to flood, so be sure to avoid those areas.

