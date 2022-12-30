Events happening in Reno this NYE

What's happening in our area this New Year's Eve holiday.
What's happening in our area this New Year's Eve holiday.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:25 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown.

With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.

The ROW will be hosting its major New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Fireworks will be going off at the three-row hotels there at midnight. LEX Night Club at the GSR will be hosting a themed party that begins at 10 pm. The Depot is also celebrating the new year 80s style. Dress in your best 80s prom attire.

There will be special NYE dining at the Atlantis happening all weekend long.

But if you’re looking to get on the mountain, HeavenlyMt. RoseNorthStar, and Donner Ski will all be doing something special on New Year’s Eve.

For more information, click here. 

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder
Ramon Ramero-Martinez is facing home invasion and burglary charges following allegedly breaking...
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

Latest News

What to do if the airline loses your checked bag.
What you can do if the airlines lose your luggage traveling
Evelyn Mount
Remembering Evelyn Mount
USMC veteran Dylan Gray is trying to make the Paralympics.
Nonprofit helps local veteran pursue dreams
Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student