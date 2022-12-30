Events happening in Reno this NYE

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown.

With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.

The ROW will be hosting its major New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Fireworks will be going off at the three-row hotels there at midnight. LEX Night Club at the GSR will be hosting a themed party that begins at 10 pm. The Depot is also celebrating the new year 80s style. Dress in your best 80s prom attire.

There will be special NYE dining at the Atlantis happening all weekend long.

But if you’re looking to get on the mountain, Heavenly, Mt. Rose, NorthStar, and Donner Ski will all be doing something special on New Year’s Eve.

