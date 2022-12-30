City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory.

Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains to ensure proper flow, during the storm crews will be available to unclog and clear out any trash and/or debris that may obstruct water flow and inadvertently cause flooding.

“We’ll have crews stationed throughout the city, so we won’t be sending crews out from a centralized location I’ll have on-call crews in the north, in the south, in the east, and the west; so we’ll be able to respond to pretty much every section of the city within 15-20 minutes,” said Andrew Stanford, Crew Supervisor for Maintenance and Operations with the City of Reno.

Officials say localized flooding can happen especially if a lot of rain is coming down for a prolonged period of time, but should clear if the storm drains are working correctly.

Officials encourage the community to contact maintenance and operations at this number: 775-352-4249, if you see an area flooding over the weekend.

