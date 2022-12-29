What you can do if you lose your luggage traveling

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On top of flight delays and cancellations, people may be experiencing another travel headache of lost luggage.

First– if you lose your bag, report it missing as soon as possible at your airline’s baggage desk. After you file a claim, ask for a copy or receipt for your records. Reimbursements for any baggage fees and free delivery of your luggage should be asked for.

If a checked bag contained clothes, toiletries, and any other valuables and necessities– keep receipts of replacement items you had to buy while traveling.

Airlines have to compensate when your luggage is delayed.

To prevent this worst-case scenario from happening in the future it is advised to pack your carry–on bag with your valuables. Book direct flights whenever it’s possible. A Bluetooth luggage tracker, travel insurance among airlines, or travel credit card are investing people can make to ensure some security if their bag is lost

