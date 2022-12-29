Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”

WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing.

Their initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or criminal activity. The name of the inmate has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The inmate was originally booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on Sept. 25 of this year with existing medical conditions for which they received treatment for while in custody.

No other details were provided by Washoe County.

