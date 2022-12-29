Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event

Their initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or criminal activity
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”

WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing.

Their initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or criminal activity. The name of the inmate has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The inmate was originally booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on Sept. 25 of this year with existing medical conditions for which they received treatment for while in custody.

No other details were provided by Washoe County.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

Latest News

Overgrown weeds in Lemmon Valley ditches
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
12-28-22
Recycle your Christmas tree with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful
The county also says flash flooding and debris flow are possible in fire scar areas depending...
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
RSV in Washoe County
Washoe County reports recent decline in RSV cases