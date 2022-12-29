Washoe County gets thousands in grants from the state of Nevada

Entities throughout Nevada were awarded the grants from August to December
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the state of Nevada for legal help, pet shelters, and to reduce DNA backlogs.

The grants for the county are broken down as follows:

  • $100,000 as part of the OVC FY 2023 Emergency and Transitional Pet Shelter and Housing Assistance Grant Program
  • $400,000 as part of the FY 22 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction
  • $600,000 as part of Fiscal year 2022 Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Grant Program Awards

“These grant awards totaling more than $46 million represent the Justice Department’s commitment to provide the support and resources needed to keep Nevada’s communities safer for all to live and work,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will work closely with partners throughout the Battle Born State to build safer communities.”

Other entities and organizations included in the grants were the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges to help address the criminalization of minors of sex trafficking, and more than $1 million to the Nevada Department of Education for addressing school violence.

