Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A Waffle House employee defended himself when two men started assaulting him inside the restaurant while customers were inside, according to a police report.

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an assault with possible shots fired.

Officers interviewed the employee along with several other witnesses who said that two men ran inside and jumped over the counter.

One of the men hit the worker from behind by punching him in the head and pushing him, while the other man stood by holding a gun, the report said.

The incident report said that the employee brandished his own gun, and the two suspects ran out of the restaurant. When the employee got to the doorway, the two men opened fire and the victim returned fire, the report states.

Heavy damage was done to the restaurant, and multiple shell casings were collected, according to police. No one was injured.

The victim told officers that even if he were able to identify the men, he didn’t want to press any charges for the assault.

Horry County police said the case is closed, pending additional information.

