Tahoe Pyramid Trail founder Janet Phillips passes away at 70

Janet Phiilips
Janet Phiilips(Calvert Photography)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tahoe Pyramid Trail founder Janet Phillips has passed away at the age of 70.

She passed away Wednesday night after a two-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family.

She created the vision for the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. Once completed, it will follow the entire length of the Truckee River from its source at Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.

The trail is at 80% completion. Once fully done, it will descend nearly 2500 feet in elevation over the course of the 114-mile length.

Phillips spent her career in water resources along the Truckee River after graduating from Stanford. After retiring, she dedicated herself to creating the trail.

She worked with two states, numerous counties, the railroad, and countless other agencies to get approval to build sections of the trail. She was named the Reno-Sparks Citizen of the year in 2019 by the Reno Gazette Journal in addition to also being given the President’s Award by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.

Phiilips served as the chair of the Truckee River Fund, an organization that has awarded more than 268 grants totaling more than $10 million. She also supported numerous other charities, such as the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, the Child Assault Prevention, and the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra, among others.

A memorial service for Phillips will be held along the trail this spring, the details of which have yet to be announced.

