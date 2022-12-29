Storey County residents urged to prepare for flooding

The storm is expected to cause travel impacts
Storey County has set up locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of this week's storm.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:02 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging its residents to prepare for possible localized flooding ahead of this week’s storm.

While they do not expect the Truckee River to reach the flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday.

The county is under a flood watch starting this Friday through Saturday. They say the following areas are flood prone:

  • Concerns for possible flooding in the Six Mile Canyon Creek and Long Valley Creek.
  • Preparation for flood impacts near rivers and streams and rockfalls in canyons, including Lockwood and Painted Rock
  • Low-level areas of Mark Twain in Dayton, Nevada.

To help residents prevent their properties from becoming flooded, the county has set up the following locations to get sandbags:

  • Lockwood: Fire Station 74, located at 431 Canyon Way in Lockwood
  • Mark Twain: Mark Twain Community Center, located at 500 Sam Clemens Ave. in Dayton
  • Virginia City Highlands: Fire Station 72, located at 2610 Cartwright Rd.
  • Virginia City: Located to the left as you drive towards the Icehouse property immediately east of Public Works Department, located at 110 Toll Road in Virginia City

The storm is expected to cause travel impacts including rain, heavy winds, and snow at higher elevations.

