Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

