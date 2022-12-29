RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are thinking about enrolling your child in Nevada’s Prepaid Tuition Program, this week may be the best time. That’s because December 31, 2022 is the deadline to enroll for a discounted enrollment fee of $0.01. In addition, enrollees will receive a $100 deposit into a Nevada Sponsored 529 College Savings account. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program is one of only 12 prepaid tuition programs. It locks in your child’s future college tuition at today’s tuition prices.

“I think we can generally assume that the cost of college is not going down in the future,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “So it’s not a question about how much you’re going to save. It’s a question about, ‘What is the most effective way to provide higher education for my child?’ And prepaid tuition is a great way to do that and save quite a bit of money in the process.”

Five different plans are available, including three university plans, a community college plan, and a combination community college/university plan. Payment options for plans include a one-time lump sum payment, five-year monthly payment plan, ten-year monthly payment plan, and an extended monthly payment plan.

Parents may have questions about the program, such as what happens if their child enrolls and then decides to go out-of-state for their degree? Conine says the good thing about the program is that it’s really flexible.

“So if that child decides to go to a Nevada school, we pay the tuition. That part is easy,” he said. “If they choose to go to a school outside of Nevada, we’re going to pay the value of tuition in Nevada toward that school. So if that school is more expensive, the family makes up the difference. If that school is cheaper, then the family gets the money back.”

If a child is enrolled in the program and decides not to go to college, there are options, as well.

“First off, you’ve got six years to use that. So if they want to take a gap year, do some traveling, that’s totally fine. If there are siblings or first cousins, you can transfer the program to them, as long as the kid is younger,” said Conine. “And if they never choose to use the program, we just return the money.”

Plan prices vary depending on the child’s needs as well as the age of the child upon enrollment and the payment plan. While the discounted enrollment fee ends at the end of 2022, the open enrollment period runs through April 15, 2023. To enroll or learn more about the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, visit NVigate.gov or call (702) 486-2025.

