Mono County highway safety project completed

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans has completed work on a safety project on U.S. 395 in Mono County.

The highway’s paved shoulders were widened to 10 feet in a bid to improve sight distances around curves. Crews also installed retaining walls, flattened soil slopes next to the highway, and replaced or installed guardrails among other projects.

Engineers hope these improvements would further improve road safety by also addressing shoulder and median width, curve radius, stopping sight distance, and embankment slopes to meet newer state standards and specifications.

$21.4 million was allocated for this project, $13 million of which was provided by the federal government.

Improvements started in April 2021.

