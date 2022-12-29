Mono County highway safety project completed

Improvements started in April 2021
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans has completed work on a safety project on U.S. 395 in Mono County.

The highway’s paved shoulders were widened to 10 feet in a bid to improve sight distances around curves. Crews also installed retaining walls, flattened soil slopes next to the highway, and replaced or installed guardrails among other projects.

Engineers hope these improvements would further improve road safety by also addressing shoulder and median width, curve radius, stopping sight distance, and embankment slopes to meet newer state standards and specifications.

$21.4 million was allocated for this project, $13 million of which was provided by the federal government.

Improvements started in April 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder

Latest News

An RTC bus
RTC to provide free rides on New Year’s Eve
The crash happened Monday afternoon
Crash involving RTC bus closes 4th Street
Funding for a traffic project in Carson City is a part of the Federal Omnibus Bill being...
Federal Omnibus bill includes funding for Carson City project
An RTC bus
Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023