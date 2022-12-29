Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather

Overgrown weeds in Lemmon Valley ditches
Overgrown weeds in Lemmon Valley ditches(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community.

“New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what they are supposed to do? They are working,” says Donna Robinson of the comments she has seen on Facebook. “What they don’t understand they weren’t here during the flood. What they don’t understand is, that all goes into Swan Lake. Swan Lake can only hold so much.”

When Swan Lake could hold no more in February of 2017, the water made its way to Lemmon Valley neighborhoods. And the homes were not on the lake’s shore.

“I watched that rain fill up, and I watched the water come up the ditches into our properties day by day,” says Robinson who has lived in Lemmon Valley for 30 years.

Robinson contends, water may not have damaged their homes, had the ditches been properly cleared at the time. And her concerns remain the same.

The county she says has let some ditches go--particularly in the flood prone area of Tupelo and Idaho Street. Here weeds reach several feet high, and there is plenty of trash she says which is preventing water from flowing away from their homes.

The county says it is monitoring the situation and the ditches are doing their job. Forecasted conditions officials say are not those this area experienced back in 2017.

Robinson is unconvinced. She says workers were here yesterday, pulled two or three weeds, and left them next to the ditch. Five minutes later Robinson says the weeds blew right back in the ditch.

The county’s assurances are of no comfort to her.

