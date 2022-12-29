Helix Electric pushing need for electricians

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a shortage of electricians here in Nevada and an electric contracting company is trying to get more people interested in the job...

“There’s a huge need, so we’re vastly understaffed,” said Cody Kinnison with Helix Electric of Nevada. “10 to 15 years ago, there was an abundance of electricians and now it’s kind of stopped and everyone’s kind of wanting to go into college. I really don’t think there’s a show of what construction and electrical can do for a young kid coming on up through the trade.”

Right now, they’re working on a student housing project near the University of Nevada.

“It’s a twelve story high rise,” said Kinnison. “It’s scheduled to be completed in the Summer of 2023. It offers 755 beds for the University.”

The day of an electrician begins with stretching and a rundown of potential hazards. Then work begins on one of several projects in the building. One such project is a tap box. It takes about a day and a half to install one and they provide power to several floors. There’s a lot of wiring involved, so it does take some time to learn how to put them together.

“It takes 3 to 4 years, typically, before you can just get somebody in here to know this.,” said Ed Bock, Superintendent with Helix Electric.

You could also find yourself working on a slightly bigger project, such as the building’s emergency generator.

“It supplies all the emergency power systems in the building,” said Jim Smalling, Project Manager with Helix. “So the fire alarm systems, the radio control for the fire department, any of the emergency systems that require power have to be backed up by the generator in this project.”

Experienced electricians would typically work on this, but they sometimes do so with an apprentice.

So what kind of work needs to be done to become an electrician?

“Through the A.B.C. here locally, there’s a four year apprenticeship program that they can go through,” said Kinnison. “We also have in house. It’s called Helix University, where we can do continuing education, both for craftsmanship and leadership skills.”

You can find more information on Helix Electric here and more information about becoming an electrician here.

