Flash Flood warning issued for eastern Alpine county

They say debris flows and flooding are possible
Road work following flash flooding in Alpine County in August.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A flash flood warning has been issued for eastern Alpine County ahead of this week’s storm.

The county recently dealt with flooding in the Markleeville area back in August of this year.

They say debris flows and flooding are possible Friday morning through Saturday evening due to the expected large scale rain event.

Alpine County Unified Command is recommending residents remain vigilant and prepare for possible flash flooding in areas adjacent to rivers, streams and burned slopes affected by the Tamarack Fire.

To help residents prepare for flooding, the county has set up these locations to get sandbags:

  • Fire Station 91: 60 Diamond Valley Rd., Markleeville, CA 96120
  • Fire Station 92: 860 Hot Springs Rd, Markleeville, CA 96120

