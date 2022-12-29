Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week.

The county says flooding is expected flooding due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday.

Residents of Douglas County could see some road closures on arterial roads such as Mottsville, Centerville Lane, Muller Lane and Genoa Lane due to the flooding.

Excessive runoff from the heavy rainfall may cause the flooding of main stem rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas as well. River flooding is most likely to occur on the east fork of the Carson River, the county said in a release.

They also say flash flooding and debris flow are possible in fire scar areas depending on rain amounts. The Tamarack Fire Burn area is especially vulnerable to this, the county says.

In anticipation of that storm, the county is reminding residents of where they can get sandbags to prevent flooding in their area.

Those locations are as follows:

• Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Lane

• Genoa Fire Station 2298 Main Street

• Highland Way at the large water tank (Holbrook Highlands area)

• Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Lane

• Fish Springs Fire Station 2249 Fish Springs Road

• Ruhenstroth Fire Station 2008 Pinto Circle

• Kahal Community Center (Lake Tahoe)

