Man dies in Carson City shooting

Carson City Sheriff's Deputies say there is no threat to the public.
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies say there is no threat to the public.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:29 PM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:35 p.m.

It took place at the corner of East William Street and North Stewart Street in downtown Carson City.

Patrol units responded and took a 19-year-old suspect into custody. Deputies say the teenager had a semi-automatic pistol and a Texas ID. They also found an adult male at the scene who had been shot in the chest.

Carson Fire and Paramedics treated the victim and transported him to a nearby Care Flight for transfer to Renown Medical Center. The victim’s condition at the time of transport was critical.

According to CCSO, information gathered by deputies indicated that the victim, along with his 17-year-old son and a friend, were walking on the sidewalk on William Street.

For reasons still under investigation, they had contact with the suspect (also a pedestrian) and an argument ensued. During the argument, it is alleged that the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and shot the victim.

The area was immediately determined to be safe with no ongoing threat to the public.

Carson City Sheriff’s deputies are not identifying the suspect or victim.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, including vehicle dash cameras, is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-COPS (2677).

